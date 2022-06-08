ST. LOUIS – According to a terrorism bulletin from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued Tuesday, copycat mass shootings could occur in the coming months.

The bulletin points to online activity that praised the recent mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Tx. Investigators say racist conspiracy theories motivated the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, NY. The bulletin indicated those theories persist online.

Investigators said they will continue to monitor online activity and work with local law enforcement in an effort to prevent another mass shooting. They also have said citizens can protect themselves by being aware of their surroundings and reporting suspicious activity to local law enforcement. The department also offers programs to prevent online radicalization toward violence. Click here for more information.