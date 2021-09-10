Honor 9-11 victims and first responders by volunteering on the 20th anniversary

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – September 11 is a federally recognized national day of service. But this year is different.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, national nonprofit 9-11 Day is setting a goal of 20 million good deeds to honor the victims, first responders, and others.

Meredith Knopp, President, and CEO of The St. Louis Area Foodbank say her organization is packing 200,000 meals tomorrow. They have 1,000 volunteers helping with the project at Chaifetz Arena.

Go to 911day.org to find out how to be a part of the 20 million good deeds tomorrow.