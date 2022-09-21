ST. LOUIS – You can honor a fallen Sickle-Cell Warrior and raise money to help those still fighting.

Ronicia “Ro” Otey died in 2019. Her mother, Rosemary Britts, is Executive Director of the Sickle Cell Association – St. Louis. She will host a blood drive to honor Ro. She and DJ C-Note will host the All-Red Party to raise awareness of the genetic blood disorder.

Sickle Cell All-Red Party

Thursday, September 22

7:00 p.m. CDT

HollyLou Entertainment

155 S. Florissant Rd.

Ferguson, MO 63135

Honoring Ronicia “Ro” Otey Blood Drive

Saturday, September 24

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CDT

Kappa Alpha Psi

Fraternity Hall

500 N. Vandeventer Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63108

https://sicklecellassociation.org/events/