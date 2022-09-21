ST. LOUIS – You can honor a fallen Sickle-Cell Warrior and raise money to help those still fighting.
Ronicia “Ro” Otey died in 2019. Her mother, Rosemary Britts, is Executive Director of the Sickle Cell Association – St. Louis. She will host a blood drive to honor Ro. She and DJ C-Note will host the All-Red Party to raise awareness of the genetic blood disorder.
Sickle Cell All-Red Party
Thursday, September 22
7:00 p.m. CDT
HollyLou Entertainment
155 S. Florissant Rd.
Ferguson, MO 63135
Honoring Ronicia “Ro” Otey Blood Drive
Saturday, September 24
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CDT
Kappa Alpha Psi
Fraternity Hall
500 N. Vandeventer Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63108
https://sicklecellassociation.org/events/