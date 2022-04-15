ST. LOUIS – We told you a few months ago about this 200 acres in Stanton, Missouri called Hope Ranch. It is a place for older youth in Franklin, Osage, and Gasconade counties to get help beyond the foster care system, with housing, education, and counseling. They’ve completed the first housing unit there and are ready for their first 12 kids. They’ll soon begin construction on the school, but they need more of the community’s help with resources as well as employees. Chris Rachocki is the program director and Dr. Lee Parks is the board chair. They explained all of the details. Click here to learn more.

