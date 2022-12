ST. LOUIS – Neshanta ‘Chef Nesee’ Larry, host of the That’s So Good Podcast, showed how to make healthy meal prep easy.

She also offered meal prep services and caters events with a spread of fresh fruits, vegetables, and fun treats.

You can learn more at https://www.facebook.com/TastySelections.

You can hear the latest episode of her podcast at https://neshantalarry.podbean.com/.