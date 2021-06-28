Hot Charlie’s pizzas in Schnucks stores now

ST. LOUIS – As of this morning, pizza is the next big thing to get hot, “very hot.”

Charlie Backer is the St. Louis inventor of Charlie’s Hot Sauce and he has a new creation that he shared with the FOX 2 team from the Schnucks in Des Peres.

Backer said that in partnership with Schnucks, Hot Charlie’s is releasing spicy frozen pizzas. The available flavors include a spicy chicken, bacon, ranch pizza and a spicy meat lover’s pizza. The pizzas are rolling out at all Schnucks stores.

