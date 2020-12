BALLWIN, Mo. – Hot Cocoa Bombs, a sweet new sensation that blew up on TikTok, are the perfect stocking stuffers but sold out in many stores. However, a sweets boutique in West County has some in stock.

Celebrating Life Cake Boutique located at 13877 Manchester Road has some Hot Cocoa Bombs in stock.

Sue Thrasher, owner of Celebrating Life Cake Boutique, joined us to talk more about the new treat.

For more information, visit celebratinglifecakes.com.