Hot guys for a cool cause: Place your online bid for the 2020 Firefighter Auction

ST. LOUIS – Some of the St. Louis Fire Department eligible bachelors will hit the runway all week long for a good cause.

Captain Garon Mosby explained this fundraiser is where eligible bachelors from firefighters and EMS teams will walk the runway and go up for auction.

Guests may bid on their favorite First Responder in an effort to win that bachelor for a “date night”. Each bachelor comes with a special date package to use at a later date.

The event that will take place online on August 10 – 20.