Hotel Saint Louis hosts first Christmas in July Craft and Vendor Event

ST. LOUIS – Hotel Saint Louis is hosting their first Christmas in July Craft and Vendor Event.

Hotel Saint Louis Marketing Specialist Karie Grubb said the event is happening at the hotel on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. There is a $25 entrance fee.

Some vendors and artists have already dropped off some of their goods.

Vendors and local artists can still be a part of the show by emailing marketing@restorationstl.com.

Union 30 inside of Hotel Saint Louis is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Hotel St. Louis is located at 705 Olive Street.

Click here to learn more about the event.