House of Prayer to All Nations offers free food and COVID-19 testing

ST. LOUIS – The House of Prayer to All Nations will offer free food and COVID-19 testing from their church this week.

The church is in Washington Park, Illinois. But, Pastor Tina Pettiford said volunteers will help anyone. She said all recipients will need to bring a car.

This will help keep volunteers safe from the coronavirus. The St. Louis Area Foodbank will help with the food. The Illinois Department of Health will give COVID tests.

For more information call (618) 274-3865

Disaster Mobile Market: Thursday, September 3 & 17 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. while supplies last
Free COVID-19 Testing: September 3 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. No appointment necessary

