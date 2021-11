ST. LOUIS – The House of Soul is known for giving you a good vibe and a good time, and on Thanksgiving, the soul house is serving up a meal for the unhoused and anyone who needs a shoulder to lean on.

Leslie Johnson, sponsor and volunteer of Sunshine Cultural Art Center, explained their fifth annual Thanksgiving feast.

It is from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the House of Soul located at 1204 Washington Avenue.