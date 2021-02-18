How a new varicose vein treatment works

ST. LOUIS – Varicose veins can be unsightly and painful, but there is a new treatment.
SLUCare Vascular Surgeon Dr. Matthew Smeds explains VenaSeal.
Click here to learn more.
by: Randi NaughtonPosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS – Varicose veins can be unsightly and painful, but there is a new treatment.
SLUCare Vascular Surgeon Dr. Matthew Smeds explains VenaSeal.
Click here to learn more.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.