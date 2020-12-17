How an organization is getting parenting skills into school curriculums

ST. LOUIS – Getting parenting into the classroom is the goal for COPE24.

Rene Howitt’s organization has produced four different parenting videos that are being used around the country. They are in more than 600 school districts and their products are also used in prisons and military settings.

FOX 2’s Martin Kilcoyne recently served as the emcee for COPE24’s virtual gala, he has more on their mission and how it’s expanding beyond the classroom.

The online fundraising effort continues at COPE24.com.

