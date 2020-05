ILLINOIS – Some children, sheltering in place is not safe during this pandemic. It means they are spending more time with an abuser or more time waiting for a family caught in a legal limbo.

Fifth District Appellate Court Judge Milton Wharton who formed Southwestern Illinois’ CASA, joined Fox 2 via phone to discuss how has the pandemic affected children who are in foster care or need to be in foster care.

For more information visit: www.casaofswil.org