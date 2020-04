Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If you were buying or selling a house early last month things were looking up and then .. COVID-19 hit the St. Louis region. It really threw everyone into a tailspin.

Amanda Alejandro, president of Realty Shop STL discusses is now still a good time to buy or sell in St. Louis and what to expect from the market.

For more information visit: www.realtyshopstl.com