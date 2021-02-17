How dentists are taking extra precautions to protect against COVID

ST. LOUIS – February is National Children’s Dental Health Month, but many dentists say they are seeing patients who’ve fallen behind in making those routine checkups because of the pandemic. That can have a negative effect.

“Dentistry Today” reported that 60 percent of Americans experienced tooth pain while 31 percent are snacking on more sweets and 21 percent say they don’t brush at all in the morning.

Dr. Jeff Dalin from Dalin Dental Associates explains all of the COVID safety protocols dentists are taking currently.

