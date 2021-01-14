How dogs can keep you healthy

ST. LOUIS – Lifestyle expert Victoria Sophia says dogs can help you stay healthy.

Happily Ever Victoria blogger said dogs can help reduce anxiety, feelings of isolation, and keep you active. She tells us how they can also reduce stress and help introverts.

