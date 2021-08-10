How hyperglycemia relates to your overall health

ST. LOUIS – Do you have a sweet tooth or know someone who does? While having a craving every so often is normal, if it is constant, it could lead to a serious health issue.

Dr. Vikki Petersen is a certified clinical nutritionist who looked into what hyperglycemia looks like and how it relates to your overall health.

Hyperglycemia is an elevation of blood sugar, caused either by insufficient production of insulin by your pancreas which is type one diabetes. Hyperglycemia can also be caused by your body’s insulin having an inefficient ability to perform its normal functions. This is called insulin resistance and is found in type two diabetes.

Symptoms:

Fruity smelling breath

Fatigue/Weakness

Headache/Brain fog

Blurred vision and later blindness

Increased thirst and urination

Contact your doctor if you’re experiencing any of these symptoms. Dr. Petersen said elevated levels of blood sugar can become life-threatening, even resulting in a coma, but can be treated once you have been diagnosed.