How JoJo’s Seasoning is encouraging parents to cook with their kids

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis native Chef JoJo had to pivot, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is teaching families and singles how to stay connected during this time of social distance.

Chef JoJo founded JoJo’s Seasoning. She encourages parents to keep kids busy by letting them help in the kitchen. After all, she has a kids’ line of seasoning. She also encourages families to make a meal over video conference, if they do not live in the same household. As for dating, she says singles can make and enjoy a romantic meal online.

Chef JoJo says she was inspired to think outside the box when the pandemic dried up her corporate catering business. Now, she wants to help families eat healthy meals and connect.

Learn more at https://jojosseasoning.com/.