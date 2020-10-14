How much will the pandemic cost us?

ST. LOUIS – According to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association,
the coronavirus pandemic will end up costing Americans $16 trillion.
Researchers added up the costs of lost lives and health to the direct economic impact.
To give you a perspective, the $16 trillion price tag is equal to about 90 percent of the annual U.S. gross domestic product.
The study is listed in the medical publication as a viewpoint. But if correct, the coronavirus impact could be four times the size of the damage done by the great recession.
The authors of the study give a recommendation that the U.S. government permanently invest in pandemic preparation.