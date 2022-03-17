ST. LOUIS, Mo. – “Help, I’ve fallen and I can’t get up.” That was a famous commercial catchphrase of the late 1980s. If only that older woman had the Life Call alarm, she could be saved. People made fun of it, but falling down is serious.

Dr. Beth Templin of Housefit in Mehlville has a workshop that shows you how to get up. A recent study of adults older than 65 years shows half of those who lie on the floor for more than one hour went on to die within six months, even without a direct injury from the fall.

The Floor Fitness Workshop Series was designed to help people gain the strength, flexibility, and confidence they need to get on and off the floor with ease.

There is a Free Assessment offered to determine any specific program needs. Call 314-939-1377 to book an assessment.