Helping seniors maintain wellness during the pandemic

ST. ST. LOUIS – August is National Wellness Month where experts say it’s a time to focus on self-care, stress management, and healthy routines. However, for many, especially senior citizens the pandemic is a major challenge to wellness.
Travis Harper with Bethesda Health Group discussed the senior struggle, and how seniors can staying in shape and active.
Tips
Increase water intake
Eat more fruits and veggies
Monitor sleep
Walk aerobics yoga
Learn to meditate
Don’t become fixated on little things