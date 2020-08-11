Helping seniors maintain wellness during the pandemic

ST. ST. LOUIS – August is National Wellness Month where experts say it’s a time to focus on self-care, stress management, and healthy routines. However, for many, especially senior citizens the pandemic is a major challenge to wellness.

Travis Harper with Bethesda Health Group discussed the senior struggle, and how seniors can staying in shape and active.

Tips

Increase water intake

Eat more fruits and veggies

Monitor sleep

Walk aerobics yoga

Learn to meditate

Don’t become fixated on little things