How the Annie Malone Virtual Parade beat their fundraising goal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A local production company helped sponsors for the Annie Malone Virtual Parade beat their fundraising goal. We talked to Nichole Stevenson, who produces the Cafe Soul music series.

The pandemic forced nightclubs to close. But, Stevenson went to work helping raise $75,000 for Annie Malone Children and Family Services. The agency gives children emergency shelter and helps stabilize families in crisis.

Stevenson told us when Cafe Soul would go live again and where we can find more online content. Learn more through their Facebook page.