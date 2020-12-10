How The Queens Gambit story parallels a local grandmaster’s

ST. LOUIS – Did you watch The Queens Gambit on Netflix?

The streaming service’s breakout hit about chess was watched in 62 million households in the first four weeks of its release. The series’s popularity is being credited with the skyrocketing sales of chess sets and books.

Grandmaster Susan Polgar became a chess world champion at the age of 15 and is in the U.S. Chess Hall of Fame. She is currently the head coach of the number one ranked division one chess team at Webster University.

Polgar said her experience breaking into a man’s world paralleled the main character’s in some ways.