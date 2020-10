ST. LOUIS – President Trump’s COVID diagnosis is raising new concerns ahead of this week’s vice presidential debate at the University of Utah Wednesday.

Politico reports Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence will now be seated 12 feet apart instead of seven.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, there won’t be more than 200 people on-site.

Susan Page, the Washington Bureau chief for USA Today will moderate.

The V.P. debate is set for Wednesday at 8 p.m.