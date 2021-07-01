How to avoid injuries around firework season

ST. LOUIS – Every year during this time we like to remind you about the dangers of fireworks.

They’re popular in this area, and legal in some areas, but not legal in others. Although, no matter what, people are going to blast them off in neighborhoods and back yards and emergency crews prepare to see a lot more visits from victims who were injured by fireworks.

SLUCare ophthalmologist Dr. Gabriela Espinoza has some safety tips to think about before you light those bottle rockets. She explained from the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Espinoza said people forget that fireworks are explosives and that they burn very hot. They burn hotter than a person’s stove. She said eye injuries are common, some of those include burns and cuts.

Other injuries include hearing loss, due to the explosive being so loud.

She said the second most common injury are those to a person’s hand.

Espinoza recommends people wear eye protection, like safety glasses. Avoid being close to a firework. Avoid looking at a firework that hasn’t exploded.

She said if a person does suffer an injury to their eye due to a firework, they should go to the emergency room immediately.

Click here to learn more.