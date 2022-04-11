ST. LOUIS – In the U.S. about 106,000 people are waiting for an organ transplant at any given time, and a new person joins the list every 10 minutes, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing.

The fact is, one organ donor can save up to eight lives, but some people may be reluctant to sign the back of their driver’s license to become a donor.

Medical director of the Washington University and Barnes-Jewish Transplant Center’s heart program Dr. Joel Schilling explained the importance of being an organ donor. Click here to sign up to become an organ donor.