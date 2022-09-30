ST. LOUIS – With just six games left in the 2022 regular season, the St. Louis Cardinals are locked in and people are placing their bets.

Sports betting has become a game within a game for millions of fans. Draft Kings at Casino Queen general manager Marc Vanderweele shared details.

He said there are three main bets at this point in the MLB season. Those are…

Moneyline, in which people bet on the outright winner of an individual game

Point spread, in which people place bets on the margin of victory

Runline, in which people place bets on the over or under of total runs a team wins or loses by

Vanderweele said people can also bet on the Cardinals winning the National League Division Series and then the National League Championship Series. He said the odds of the Cardinals winning the NLCS are at 9.5 to 1. The Cardinals are at 22-to-1 to win the World Series.

Missouri has not legalized sports betting to the capacity to place such bets, but many neighboring states, including Illinois, Arkansas, Iowa and Tennessee, will allow you to place postseason bets on the Cardinals.