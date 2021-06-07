How to decrease risk of Alzheimer’s Disease

ST. LOUIS – Alzheimer’s Disease is the most common form of dementia.

The month of June is Brain Awareness Month, and it’s an opportunity to let you know that everyone is at risk of developing this disease. But there are ways to reduce the risk of getting it.

Chief Medical Officer at Palm Health Dr. Sita Kedia explains these steps that can be taken to reduce risk out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Kedia said there are genetic factors that play a role, but she also said just because you have a family member with Alzheimer’s doesn’t mean that you’re destined to develop it.

Now Palm Health has a list of 10 Ways to Love Your Brain:

Break a sweat Hit the books Don’t smoke Take care of your heart Heads up! – Try to keep from getting a head/brain injury Eat healthy Sleep enough Take care of your mental health Stay social Challenge your mind – puzzles/learn something new/card games

Click here to learn more.