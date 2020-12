ST. LOUIS – Having a sick child in the hospital is stressful any time of the year, let alone during the holiday season and a global pandemic.

Cara Snyder a child life specialist at St. Louis Children’s Hospital explains “snowflake village” and how you can donate.

Click here to see the hospital’s curated Amazon wish list or call their donation line at 314-215-7192 for questions and to set up a drop off time.