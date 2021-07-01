How to eat healthy over the 4th of July weekend

ST. LOUIS – Your typical 4th of July holiday foods are burgers, hot dogs, brats, and chips, but those aren’t the healthiest options.

So if you do want to go the healthy route, Meghan Sedivy has some ideas. She is a registered dietician and the health and wellness manager at Fresh Thyme Market. She has the details on the recipes from the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Sedivy suggests a bison burger because it has more iron and vitamin B12 than chicken. She said Fresh Tyhme Market also has a plant based burger made with quinoa, walnuts, and black beans. A chicken burger is also a great option.

