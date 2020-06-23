How to fake your summer vacation glow

ST. LOUIS – The pandemic has lots of people skipping their beach vacations, but makeup expert Tiphanie Shy shows us how to have that summer vacation glow.
Get more tips on her Facebook and Instagram @ShimmerBySh
by: Kim HudsonPosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS – The pandemic has lots of people skipping their beach vacations, but makeup expert Tiphanie Shy shows us how to have that summer vacation glow.
Get more tips on her Facebook and Instagram @ShimmerBySh
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.