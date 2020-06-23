Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 961 deaths/ 18,143 cases IL: 6,671 deaths/ 137,224 cases.
Live Now
LIVE: Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response

How to fake your summer vacation glow

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The pandemic has lots of people skipping their beach vacations, but makeup expert Tiphanie Shy shows us how to have that summer vacation glow.

Get more tips on her Facebook and Instagram @ShimmerBySh

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News