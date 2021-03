ST. LOUIS – Do you find yourself staying up too late because you just don’t have enough leisure time for yourself? Perhaps you’re binge-watching a new show or scrolling through social media. There’s a name for that, it’s called “revenge bedtime procrastination” and sleep experts are seeing it as a problem. Dr. Joseph Ojile from the Clayton Sleep Institute explains ways to combat this phenomenon

Click here to learn more about the Clayton Sleep Institute.

Click here for the calm app.