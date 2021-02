ST. LOUIS – The Center for Plant-Based Living founder says eating plants is not enough to make people lose weight.

Caryn Dugan explains weight-loss obstacles. She also shares how people can find a meal plan and stick to it. She also tells us how plant-based newbies can get ideas in-person or virtually.

Find a link to her weekly “Quick Plant-Based Cooking Show” at https://www.cpbl-stl.com/.