ST. LOUIS – SLUCare mental health professionals are working to meet an increased need for help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SLUCare Licensed Mental Health Counselor Dr. Dixie Meyer talks about barriers to care for people of color, the extra stressors everyone is facing during this pandemic, and how people can find help.

Click here to learn more.

Click here to see where Missouri and Illinois rank in access to psychiatrists.