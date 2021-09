ST. LOUIS – If you’re a man age 41 and over, what’s your PSA number? Usually, that leads to a blank stare.

Dr. Matthew Spellman is a urologist from Urology of St. Louis. He explained the importance of getting checked for prostate cancer during prostate cancer awareness month out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Spellman said a simple blood test checks a man’s PSA number.

