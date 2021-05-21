How to get started composting

ST. LOUIS – Save your banana peels!

Saturday May 29 is National Learn About Composting Day.

Despite the fact that 30 percent of household waste is compostable, Americans dispose of an astounding 167-million tons of garbage each year.

Tania Castaneda, sustainability ambassador for Republic Services, explains how to start composting. She said composting is nature’s way of recycling organic material.

Get started by collecting the food scraps in a small container while cooking.

