How to have a healthy ‘sleep divorce’ with your partner

ST. LOUIS – Has the pandemic helped you discover some new habits with your partner? Are some of them keeping you up at night? Maybe it’s time for a “sleep divorce.” That’s where couples decide it may be time for individual sleeping arrangements.

Director of the Clayton Sleep Institute Dr. Joseph Ojile explains how it actually could be a good thing for some couples.

Ojile said he sees this a lot with couples who work hours that are very different from one another. Other things that could bother a partner include leg movements, snoring and alarms.

Choosing to sleep separately “can be extremely healthy and actually draw the couple together,” Ojile said.

