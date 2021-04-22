How to have a healthy ‘sleep divorce’ with your partner

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Has the pandemic helped you discover some new habits with your partner? Are some of them keeping you up at night? Maybe it’s time for a “sleep divorce.” That’s where couples decide it may be time for individual sleeping arrangements.

Director of the Clayton Sleep Institute Dr. Joseph Ojile explains how it actually could be a good thing for some couples.

Ojile said he sees this a lot with couples who work hours that are very different from one another. Other things that could bother a partner include leg movements, snoring and alarms.

Choosing to sleep separately “can be extremely healthy and actually draw the couple together,” Ojile said.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News