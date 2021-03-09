How to help kids get warm clothes during final weeks of winter

ST. LOUIS – The Sol Foundation is helping kids get warm clothes in these final weeks of winter.

CEO and Founder Melanie Norfleet tells us what types of clothes are needed for The Winter Warmth Drive. She tells us about the partnership between The Sol Foundation and the Dwann Dillon Colon Cancer Foundation.

Norfleet also explains the mission for Sol and how people can be empowered through the organization.

You can drop off the warm clothing at several locations throughout St. Louis County. Get the addresses on the Dwann Dillon Colon Cancer Foundation Facebook Page.

You can also learn more about The Sol Foundation at https://spreadingourlove.org/.