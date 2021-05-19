How to help older Americans experiencing sensory loss

ST. LOUIS – Seeing, hearing, smelling, and sense of taste can all be taken for granted.

83 percent of older Americans said they live with at least one form of sensory loss, which can lead to greater isolation, depression, and declining mental health.

Christina Prinster is a client and community service director with Home Instead which is a non-medical home health care company.

Prinster said there is a simulation on their website on how to understand people’s sensory loss.

Click here to learn more.