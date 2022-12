ST. LOUIS – Arthur Shivers from G3 Fitness joined us once again on Sunday morning.

Shivers didn’t have any exercises this Sunday, but he did share some ways on how to increase your metabolism. The main component to keeping the metabolic level up is to simply drink water.

Working out, weight training, and including protein in your diet are other ways to do so.

For more information about increasing your metabolism, please visit Generation3Fitness.com or call 314-643-6331.