How to keep dogs safe in the summer heat

ST. LOUIS – The soaring St. Louis heat takes a toll on pets left in vehicles every summer.

Their owners say, “Well, I’ll only be a few minutes.” That few minutes a pet is left in a car, can be dangerous and even deadly.

Courtney Ravenfield from the Humane Society of Missouri has information on how to keep pets safe.

Experts use the phrase, “70 and over, don’t take Rover.”

Ravenfield said if an owner must take their pet with them on a hot day, to keep them in the shade and have a fresh bowl of clean water with them at all times. She also said that if the concrete is too hot for your hand, then it is definitely too hot for your dog’s paws. Their paws are susceptible to burns and blisters.

If you see a pet in a hot car, call the local police or the humane society animal cruelty hotline at 314-647-4400.

