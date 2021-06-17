How to keep kids safe as temperatures climb

ST. LOUIS – There is a heat wave headed to the St. Louis area and it’s dangerous. It could even be deadly.

So it’s a good time for parents and caregivers to get a reminder about how to care for kids during these hot times.

St. Louis Children’s Hospital Community Health Educator Brittany Kaiser has the details on how to keep kids safe from the heat.

About 38 kids die every year from vehicular heat stroke.

To avoid this situation, Kaiser suggests keeping cars locked and keeping the keys away from a child’s reach.

Kaiser said within ten minutes, a car’s temperature can rise 20 degrees. She also said children’s bodies don’t regulate heat the same way that adults do. Their bodies heat up three to five times faster than an adult, and they dehydrate much more quickly.

Some of the symptoms of heat stroke that parents should look out for include, confusion, dry or red skin, nausea, vomiting, restlessness, irritability, and fast pulse.