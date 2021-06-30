How to keep the elderly from suffering dangerous falls

ST. LOUIS – How’s your balance? Well, as you age, it decreases.

Every year, nearly three million people over the age of 65 end up in emergency rooms after falling down.

Katie Byrun is a caregiver at Nurses & Company and she has seen it all.

She explained the dangers of falling and what Nurses & Company offers the elderly out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Byrum suggests making modifications to the home like installing hand rails on both sides of the stairs. She also said if an older person needs to carry something to another floor of the home, that they should put it in a bag, throw it over their shoulder, and move it that way.

Lighting is also important. Sometimes hallways are dark in people’s homes, and Byrum suggests installing a nightlight in those dark places.

She also recommends removing all throw rugs.

