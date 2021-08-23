How to keep track of your COVID vaccination information

ST. LOUIS – More and more places of business are asking for proof that you are vaccinated before you can enter the premises. But what if your vaccine card was destroyed in the laundry, lost, or even stolen?

Tech expert Scott Schaffer from Blade Technologies, Inc. explained what to do or how to avoid this situation out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Schaffer said people should take a photo of it and then keep the photo handy on their phone. Other states have an app that tracks their vaccination status, but Missouri does not have this.

There are third-party apps that can also keep track of your vaccination status. Schaffer said a good one is Clear.

Schaffer also said if you got your shot or shots from a major pharmacy like CVS or Walgreens, you can download your vaccination information from their website.