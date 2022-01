ST. LOUIS - A study on the expansion of America's Center in Downtown St. Louis is complete and will be delivered to the St. Louis County Council on Friday.

More than a year after the city closed on the sale of bonds for its half of the $210 million expansion and rehab of the America's Center, St. Louis County has continued to resist issuing its half of the bonds amid a dispute over the financing of a recreation center in north St. Louis County, FOX 2's partners at the Post-Dispatch reported.