ST. LOUIS – Flea and tick season is here, and there has been some recent concern over Seresto collars. Since it hit the market in 2012, the US Environmental Protection Agency has received more than 75,000 reports linking pets becoming sick or even dying due to the use of the collar. Some are calling for a recall of the product claiming the company that makes it misrepresented its safety. Now there is a class-action lawsuit against the company and more are expected.

Veterinarian Dr. Stu Robson with Fox Creek Veterinary Hospital in Wildwood has tips on how to keep your pets safe from fleas and ticks.

Click here to learn more.