ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Precision Lawncare Krewe has been posting up at the Grand Parade in Soulard for more than 20 years. Each year they have new costumes, with a new theme. What goes into the perfect Mardi Gras costume? Drea Stien with the krewe says to go for a bold look and stand out.

It’s not something you’re going to see or wear every day. Each year brings a new theme to give people the chance to show off their creativity. Stein says the krewe started in the early 90’s and this year there will be 30–40 chairs.