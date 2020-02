ST. LOUIS – Did you know that drowsy driving causes more than 100,000 crashes each year? More than 40 percent of drivers admit to falling asleep at the wheel at least once. Today, we're discussing the dangers of drowsy driving and offering tips that can help.

Sleep specialist Dr. Janet Kennedy joins Fox 2 live via satellite on behalf of Super 8 by Wyndham's Journey Safe campaign to discuss the telltale signs of drowsy driving.