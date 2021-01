ST. LOUIS – BKM Fitness Bootcamp requires its members to workout while wearing masks, though St. Louis County COVID regulations do not.

The county requires members to wear a mask during, between, and after workouts. Briant K. Mitchell explains why he requires mask-wearing, even during exercise. He also explains how you can pick a mask that will keep you safe and let you breathe deep.

Learn more at https://www.bkmbootcamp.com/.

You can also see the county order here.